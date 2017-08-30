Politics

Hawks 'amazed' by Duduzane's open letter

30 August 2017 - 07:59 By Timeslive
President Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane Zuma. File photo.
Image: ALON SKUY/THE TIMES

The Hawks investigating unit said on Wednesday that investigations into allegations of state capture are continuing and expressed surprise at claims to the contrary made by the president's son Duduzane Zuma.

In an open letter on Monday‚ Duduzane said the Hawks had cleared him and the Guptas of any wrongdoing.

But Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi said there had been no conclusion to the investigations‚ prompted by leaked e-mails showing the Guptas' wide network of influence in government circles.

"We were very much amazed by the content of the letter itself. As you would know‚ we’re an investigative unit. Any division that pertains to any investigation‚ they are left with the NPA‚" Mulaudzi told 702 radio

Duduzane shares several business interests with the Guptas‚ who have been accused of using their proximity to the president to score lucrative state contracts.

