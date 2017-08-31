Politics

WATCH | Zuma in Parliament amid EFF threat to put him in his place

31 August 2017 - 14:02

President Jacob Zuma is appearing in Parliament for the first time since the motion of no confidence against him on August 8th.

Zuma will be quizzed on the awarding of state contracts‚ development initiatives started in Africa since South Africa became co-chair of the G-20 Development Working Group‚ Operation Phakisa and government progress in combating gender-based violence.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) promised to return to the National Assembly when Zuma speaks‚ to put the president “in his place”.

EFF leader Julius Malema said "we realise that when we are not inside the House‚ he behaves like he owns that territory‚ so we must go back there and put him (in) his place."

WATCH | Malema says Zuma thinks Parliament is his territory when EFF is absent

