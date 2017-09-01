Politics

Stalwarts will go ahead with consultative conference even as ANC prevaricates

01 September 2017 - 20:12 By Timeslive
President Jacob Zuma, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Cyril Ramaphosa and Zweli Mkize at the end of the ANC National Policy Conference in July.
President Jacob Zuma, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Cyril Ramaphosa and Zweli Mkize at the end of the ANC National Policy Conference in July.
Image: MASI LOSI

ANC stalwarts and veterans‚ frustrated by the ANC leadership’s “prevarication and indecision”‚ have decided to go ahead with a national consultative conference.

The conference will be held between October 20 and 22. The decision by the signatories of the document “For the Sake of Our Future” was taken on Thursday. 

The stalwarts‚ who include all those imprisoned after the Rivonia Treason Trial‚ said in a statement on Friday that an “honest evaluation” of the causes of the crisis in the ruling party - and in the country - was needed.

Solutions could then be developed to overcome the "paralysis" in the governance of the country.

The crisis was “at a tipping point” and “we are sitting on a powder keg waiting to explode” because people are alienated from the institutions of governance.

The stalwarts said they’d continue to work with all levels of the ANC‚ its alliance partners and progressive organisations to ensure the conference helps change the “disastrous trajectory” of the ruling party.

READ MORE

SABC needs cash to be stable‚ says board candidate

The SABC will continue to flounder unless it gets an injection of cash from external sources‚ the public broadcaster’s deputy interim board ...
Business
4 hours ago

ANC won’t back racism charge against Rajesh Gupta

The ANC has declined to lead a complaint of racism against Rajesh Gupta for allegedly “referring to his employees as monkeys and causing them much ...
Politics
6 hours ago

More to the attacks on Gordhan than meets the eye

The renewed assault on former finance minister Pravin Gordhan defies credulity.
Ideas
13 hours ago

Most read

  1. Stalwarts will go ahead with consultative conference even as ANC prevaricates Politics
  2. 45 miners have died this year‚ says Zwane South Africa
  3. Minister takes aim at dirty cops after firearm thefts Politics
  4. Bell Pottinger to appeal adverse ruling against it Politics
  5. Mashaba, DA using xenophobia 'like Trump' says rights group Politics

Latest Videos

Rings bitten off finger: women treated after violent hijacking
Malema says Zuma thinks Parliament is his territory when EFF is absent
X