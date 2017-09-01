ANC stalwarts and veterans‚ frustrated by the ANC leadership’s “prevarication and indecision”‚ have decided to go ahead with a national consultative conference.

The conference will be held between October 20 and 22. The decision by the signatories of the document “For the Sake of Our Future” was taken on Thursday.

The stalwarts‚ who include all those imprisoned after the Rivonia Treason Trial‚ said in a statement on Friday that an “honest evaluation” of the causes of the crisis in the ruling party - and in the country - was needed.

Solutions could then be developed to overcome the "paralysis" in the governance of the country.

The crisis was “at a tipping point” and “we are sitting on a powder keg waiting to explode” because people are alienated from the institutions of governance.

The stalwarts said they’d continue to work with all levels of the ANC‚ its alliance partners and progressive organisations to ensure the conference helps change the “disastrous trajectory” of the ruling party.