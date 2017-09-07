Former government spin doctor Mzwanele Manyi has asked a judge presiding over his defamation case brought against him by Billionaire entrepreneur Magdalena Wierzycka‚to recuse herself.

Manyi‚ who was in the Johannesburg High court on Thursday‚ was informed by his counsel Vuyani Ngalwana SC before court proceedings that acting Judge Fiona Dippenaar comes from the same group of chambers as Wierzycka's counsel David Unterhalter SC.

Manyi could be heard telling Ngalwana that he should ask the judge to recuse herself.

WATCH | 'I want another judge' - Manyi on defamation case