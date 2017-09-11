The international business consultancy group‚ McKinsey‚ could be hauled before the US Justice Department on corruption and bribery charges.

South African watchdog body Corruption Watch indicated on Monday it would be laying charges against the company.

McKinsey is currently doing an internal review of the work its South African arm did for Eskom in conjunction with the Gupta-linked financial advisory company Trillian Capital.

Trillian Capital acted as McKinsey's BEE partner in South Africa‚ although the company [McKinsey] has denied that it formerly had Triilian working for it.

Trillian Capital - which was until recently owned by Gupta ally Salim Essa - was fingered for receiving over R250-million in payments from Eskom for work it ultimately never did.

Essa recently sold his 60% stake in Trillian Capital to the firm's CEO‚ Eric Wood.