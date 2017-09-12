‘Zuma's last born’ Des van Rooyen ducks questions on Dubai

Cooperative governance minister Des Van Rooyen has refused to answer questions in Parliament on his alleged links with the Gupta family.

Responding to oral questions in the National Council of Provinces‚ Van Rooyen cited President Jacob Zuma's pending decision on the establishment of a judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture.

Van Rooyen was answering a question from EFF MP Tebogo Mokwele‚ who wanted him to confirm or deny if the Guptas had paid for his trip to Dubai a few days after his short-lived appointment as minister of finance in December 2015.

"Let's not be victims of expediency here‚" said Van Rooyen.