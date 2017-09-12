This time six years ago Faf du Plessis had his nosed pressed to the shop window of international cricket‚ desperate to get in and stay in.

Now he owns the shop.

As we speak Du Plessis is in Lahore captaining a World XI in three T20s against Pakistan.

On Monday he was named South Africa’s ODI captain‚ which makes him that rarity in the modern game: at the helm of every international team for which he plays.

You could argue about the wisdom of propping up the myth of normality in a deeply abnormal society by sending a cricket team to a place like Pakistan — which remains unsafe for many who are there‚ the locals in particular.