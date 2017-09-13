Politics

Muthambi: 'I did not waste taxpayers' money'

13 September 2017 - 08:04 By Bekezela Phakathi
Minister Faith Muthambi.
Minister Faith Muthambi.
Image: Siyabulela Duda/GCIS

Under-fire Public Service and Administration Minister Faith Muthambi has denied that she had bunked a portfolio committee meeting and that she had wasted taxpayers’ money to fly her friends and relatives to Cape Town.

She appeared in the National Council of Provinces on Tuesday to answer questions as part of the governance cluster.

In August‚ the public service and administration portfolio committee‚ which was then chaired by ANC MP Makhosi Khoza‚ said it would issue a summons to compel her to appear in Parliament.

This was after she had missed a meeting meant to deal with allegations that she had spent more than R300‚000 of taxpayers’ money to fly her relatives and friends to Cape Town to watch her budget speech in the National Assembly in May.

The outspoken Khoza has since been reassigned to another committee and it has emerged that the summonses have not yet been issued.

- Business Day

READ MORE

Hawks looks into OUTA dossiers against Zwane‚ Muthambi

The Hawks have confirmed they are investigating mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane and former communications minister Faith Muthambi after ...
Politics
8 days ago

Cosatu wants 'incompetent' ministers to follow in Manana's footsteps

Trade union federation Cosatu has called on three ministers it described as “incompetent” to follow the example set by deputy higher education ...
Politics
21 days ago

Parliament wants probe into 'misleading' Faith Muthambi

Parliament’s legal services unit has recommended that former communications minister and current Public Service and Administration Minister Faith ...
Politics
23 days ago

Faith Muthambi may face charges over SABC lies

Public Service and Administration Minister Faith Muthambi might face criminal charges after she was identified as one of the witnesses who misled a ...
News
24 days ago

Most read

  1. Where will the SAA bailout cash come from? Ramaphosa to be asked Politics
  2. Muthambi: 'I did not waste taxpayers' money' Politics
  3. 'We blurred sexy videos': Kunene defends actions in Cyril scandal Politics
  4. JZ stronghold breached as KZN ruling 'plays into Cyril's hands' Politics
  5. Protector's probe was veil for hit on Reserve Bank Politics

Latest Videos

Why Joburg woman wrestled robbers for handbag
975 learners receive bicycles to travel to school
X