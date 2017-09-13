Under-fire Public Service and Administration Minister Faith Muthambi has denied that she had bunked a portfolio committee meeting and that she had wasted taxpayers’ money to fly her friends and relatives to Cape Town.

She appeared in the National Council of Provinces on Tuesday to answer questions as part of the governance cluster.

In August‚ the public service and administration portfolio committee‚ which was then chaired by ANC MP Makhosi Khoza‚ said it would issue a summons to compel her to appear in Parliament.

This was after she had missed a meeting meant to deal with allegations that she had spent more than R300‚000 of taxpayers’ money to fly her relatives and friends to Cape Town to watch her budget speech in the National Assembly in May.

The outspoken Khoza has since been reassigned to another committee and it has emerged that the summonses have not yet been issued.

- Business Day