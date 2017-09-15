Politics

Gordhan: KPMG must apologise to the people of South Africa

15 September 2017 - 19:52 By Ernest Mabuza
Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan is not satisfied with the explanation given by auditing firm KPMG for withdrawing its “rogue spy unit” report.

“One can half-welcome this KPMG [withdrawal]‚" he said.

Gordhan told eNCA on Friday evening that KPMG has not acknowledged the damage done to the country and said it needed to apologise to the people of South Africa.

The company's announcement also "falls short of acknowledging that senior people have been cast aside and left without jobs”.

On Friday‚ KPMG withdrew all of its findings‚ recommendations and conclusions of its report into the South African Revenue Service (SARS) "rogue spy unit".

The report was partly instrumental in the downfall of Gordhan‚ who was accused of knowing and endorsing the "rogue unit".

Allegations about the unit's work led to Gordhan‚ who was SARS commissioner at the time‚ being criminally charged‚ with the Hawks pursuing a determined criminal battle against him.

The National Prosecuting Authority eventually declined to prosecute Gordhan.

In its statement on Friday‚ KPMG said it recognised and regretted the negative effect the report had.

“KPMG SA had no political motivation or intent to mislead. The partner responsible for the report is no longer with the firm."

But‚ said Gordhan‚ the assertions in the report were used to deal with those who were opposed to state capture.

“KPMG has made some admissions. It is welcome [but] they must go further. They should have heard the other side‚” Gordhan said.

Gordhan said KPMG had not communicated a formal apology to him and others implicated.

