Gordhan: KPMG must apologise to the people of South Africa

Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan is not satisfied with the explanation given by auditing firm KPMG for withdrawing its “rogue spy unit” report.

“One can half-welcome this KPMG [withdrawal]‚" he said.

Gordhan told eNCA on Friday evening that KPMG has not acknowledged the damage done to the country and said it needed to apologise to the people of South Africa.

The company's announcement also "falls short of acknowledging that senior people have been cast aside and left without jobs”.