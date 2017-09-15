Nine senior executives from the auditing firm KPMG have been forced to resign in a fallout over the company's involvement with the controversial Gupta family.

The nine include the firm's chief executive officer‚ Trevor Hoole‚ and chief operating officer and country risk manager‚ Steven Louw.

But KPMG has insisted it was not involved in any criminal activities.

“We were only the doers‚” KPMG SA interim chief operating officer Andrew Cranston told reporters in Johannesburg on Friday.