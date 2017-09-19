South Africa has the highest number of women deployed in peacekeeping missions‚ which is helping to turn the tide against sexual abuse by troops and UN staffers.

The issue has been a key focus for UN secretary General Antonio Guterres since his appointment. On Monday it was discussed at a high-level meeting at the United Nations.

One key element to stamping out the abuse is increasing the number of women in the field‚ which results in “higher reporting of incidents and lower numbers of incidents overall”‚ he said.

In an interview after the UN meeting‚ Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said South Africa had the highest number of women deployed in peacekeeping missions - with deployees ranging from engineers to doctors.

“We deploy a number of women as part of the peacekeeping force because we know women will be more sensitive‚ but also because women will feel more free to report incidents of abuse‚” she said.

The United Nations also forbids its troops from procuring the services of sex workers and developing relationships in the communities they serve as these were often founded on improper power relations.