The City of Johannesburg’s executive mayor Herman Mashaba will on Thursday launch the city’s Anti-drug Summit to address “serious” challenges of drug and substance abuse.

The event will be attended by local‚ provincial and national government departments as well as civil society and communities. “Drug and Substance Abuse have plagued our communities for many years.

Prevention programmes have been undertaken by various sectors over the years to address the problem‚” Mashaba said.

“However‚ most have been amiss‚ owing to the lack of a comprehensive Integrated City Strategy in dealing with the scourge of drugs.

“The Anti-Drug Summit will focus on building an integrated strategy‚ aimed at supply reduction‚ demand reduction and harm reduction.”

The integrated strategy will‚ according to the City of Johannesburg‚ inform‚ strengthen and improve programme development and implementation as guided by the National Drug Master Plan 2013-2017.