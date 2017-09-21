The ANC Youth League in eThekwini Region says it is vindicated by Makhosi Khoza’s decision to resign from “the gigantic people’s movement”.

“The Youth League understands that the political hit woman has finally decided to give up her quest to destroy the ANC after her plan to unseat the ANC in Parliament failed.

“We are not at all surprised by this decision‚ Makhosi Khoza defined herself outside the ANC a very long time ago. Her actions have long been that of a person on a path of distraction‚” the youth league said in a statement titled “Good riddance to bad rubbish” on Thursday.

The youth league said it believes Khoza will join “her masters” the Democratic Alliance after leaving the party.

“We look forward to engaging with her handlers and real owners of this cheap agenda. The ANC has survived many opportunists and it will survive this one.”

They have called on the ANC to replace Khoza with “a young capable leader who will bring fresh blood into that ANC parliamentary caucus”.

Responding to Khoza’s resignation‚ the ANC in KZN said Khoza was unwilling to “repent”.

“She has confirmed our view that she is not interested in the ANC‚” said the party’s provincial spokesmab Mdumiseni Ntuli.

“We knew that there is no genuine person who can be driven by so much anger‚ hatred to undermine the ANC and remain in the ANC‚” he said.

Speaking at the Liliesleaf Farm in Rivonia‚ Johannesburg on Thursday‚ Khoza gave an emotional speech explaining her departure from the ruling party.

"I am not leaving the ANC mission but I am leaving the ANC. We need to draw a distinction between the ANC mission and the leaders that are now running the ANC. Although I am leaving the ANC‚ the values that it taught me‚ I will leave with‚ I will give them life‚" Khoza said.

Khoza said a "new‚ alien and corrupt ANC" kept people stuck in poverty.

"We should fight for the restoration of our dignity. This is no longer the ANC that I know‚ this ANC is alien and corrupt‚" she said.

Khoza said she would not be joining the DA.