North West premier Supra Mahumapelo has said he is willing to forgive the woman who allegedly wanted to kill him as part of a “healing process”.

Three people including two ANC councillors‚ Ditebogo Molema from ward 13 in Mahikeng‚ and a member of mayoral committee at the Mahikeng local municipality‚ Gaasite Legalatladi‚ have been separately accused or either plotting to kill Mahumapelo or threatening him.

On Wednesday Legalatladi appeared before the Lehurutshe Magistrate’s Court for conspiring to kill Mahumapelo.

Mahumapelo said he wanted to meet with her and tell her that she was forgiven.

He said the first thing he needed to do was to have peace within himself and accept that people might have tried some things on him and they have not succeeded.

“… because it was the devil that was behind what they were doing and the devil is now defeated‚ I must celebrate the defeat of the devil and the triumph of good over evil‚” Mahumapelo said.

“When I’ve healed myself I can then forgive all these people who were trying so many things against me because the Almighty has not yet decided that it’s time.”

Legalatladi allegedly conspired to kill Mahumapelo using muthi in December 2014 when she consulted with a traditional doctor in Mmasebudule village.

Legalatladi was caught on hidden cameras planted by the Hawks confessing that she wanted Mahumapelo and former Mahikeng local municipality mayor Gaasite Legalatladi dead.

On Wednesday judgment in her case was postponed to October 30

Legalatladi’s defence‚ Butch Schoeman‚ filed heads of arguments stating that she was not guilty and said they needed time to compile all supporting facts on the matter.

- SowetanLIVE