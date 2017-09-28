If Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma ascends to the presidency of the ANC‚ a humble township school in the south of Durban would have produced five presidents of the party.

President Jacob Zuma‚ who opened newly built classrooms and a library at the historic Adams College in Amanzimtoti on Thursday night‚ alluded to the potential for his ex-wife to “make history” as he honed in on that point.

“Not only is Adams College the only school to have produced four ANC presidents‚ but the school has also produced many other well known and successful African leaders who have made significant contributions on the continent‚” he said.

“Someone who knew I was coming asked me if Adams College is going to make history in a few months’ time [if it turns out to have produced a fifth ANC President in Dlamini-Zuma]. With Adams College being what it is‚ who knows?

“I had no answer. Is it possible that it could make history? I don’t know‚” Zuma chortled.

He said that in many ways the school has played a pivotal role in shaping the greatest leaders this county has ever seen.

Zuma added that the calibre of men and women who have walked through the doors was overwhelming.

The programme of events kicked off without Zuma‚ who arrived nearly three hours late. The project was funded jointly by the state and by Horizon Educational Trust.

The library and classrooms are expected to be the first in several phases of construction which will see the iconic school revamped.

Adams College‚ at 164 years old‚ has a rich history and was one of the first few training institutions in South Africa where black Africans could attain a quality education during apartheid.

Former presidents of the ANC Dr John Langalibalele Dube and Chief Albert Luthuli‚ like Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma‚ are among the school’s alumni.