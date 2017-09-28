Zuma succession fight may spur ANC to pick Mkhize as compromise leader

As the battle to succeed President Jacob Zuma as leader of the African National Congress grows increasingly fractious, party Treasurer-General Zweli Mkhize is emerging as a possible compromise choice to keep the continent’s oldest political movement from tearing itself apart.

While the race for the top job is widely seen as a head-to-head contest between Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, the president’s ex-wife and former chairwoman of the African Union Commission, Mkhize, a 61-year-old medical doctor, has two advantages: he’s stayed above the infighting and has strong support in his home region of KwaZulu-Natal, which has the most ANC members of the nation’s nine provinces.

“He has not been caught up in factions,”Ongama Mtimka, a political science lecturer at the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University, said. “He may be seen across the country as a legitimate politician who could actually unify the party.”