The Economic Freedom Fighters party‚ though‚ still has a card to play. The EFF launched an application for Zuma’s impeachment in the Constitutional Court several months ago. Impeachment requires a two-thirds vote‚ but the point will be not so much to remove him as to force a parliamentary inquiry before which Zuma will have to appear and answer questions. The bad times for the ANC might not quite be over.

Apart from the two main winners‚ South Africans and the Constitution also won big on Tuesday. It was through a constitutional process that the motion was brought and it was through a judgment of the Constitutional Court that a secret ballot was held. It was also through loyalty to the Constitution that those ANC MPs broke ranks and voted to be true to their oath of office rather than their political party.

South Africa is a young democracy and nothing makes this clearer than the education we are steadily receiving on what it means to be a constitutional democracy and the implications that has for how each one of us should behave.

First came the Nkandla judgment educating us on the role of the president; now we have the secret ballot decision‚ again educating us on the responsibilities of MPs.

While 198 ANC MPs chose not to learn that lesson‚ over 20 have the values of the Constitution to heart. This is more than have ever done so before.

While breaking ranks is difficult and risky and generally met with recriminations in most political parties of the world‚ in the ANC it is particularly difficult.

While a liberal party‚ for example‚ at least in theory sees the individual as the most important unit of society‚ in a liberation movement such as the ANC‚ the collective is paramount and revolutionary discipline trumps all.