KZN leader speaks unity‚ mum on decision of party’s status
Embattled KwaZulu-Natal ANC chair Sihle Zikalala has said that if it means rerunning the controversial conference to achieve unity in the fragmented province the ANC should do that.
"Unity is the pillar of strength. If it means those who are dissatisfied with the 2015 outcome want the conference to be rerun let's do that for the sake of unity‚" he said.
Zikalala also called for the burning of t-shirts bearing and emblazoned with president candidates' faces.
"We must ensure that these t-shirts are never worn in ANC functions and gatherings. Also songs that praise certain people must be done away with. It must stop‚" he said.
Speaking at the ANCYL’s 73rd birthday celebrations in Mandeni on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Saturday where he appeared with NEC member and police minister Fikile Mbalula‚ Zikalala said they did not defy the officials and the ANC NEC when they lodged an appeal with the Supreme Court of Appeals this week.
"Anything contrary to that is a misrepresentation of facts. I think it's important to clarify that‚" said Zikalala.
Zikalala and his PEC will on Sunday again face the national officials in Durban to seek a political solution to the impasse.
KwaZulu-Natal ANC spokesman Mdumiseni Ntuli confirmed Sunday’s meeting at the Coastlands Hotel Beachfront.
"Yes we are meeting with national officials to give us their decision‚" he said in a written text message.
Zikalala refused to speaking about his understanding of the political solution on the matter which could see them being forced to abandon the appeal process in favour of the national working committee taking over and installing a provincial task team to run the province until the next conference.
"I cannot comment on this issue anymore. It is now in the hands of the officials. Only the SG is mandated to pronounce on the matter. I can confirm we are meeting them tomorrow in Durban‚" said Zikalala.
