KZN leader speaks unity‚ mum on decision of party’s status

Embattled KwaZulu-Natal ANC chair Sihle Zikalala has said that if it means rerunning the controversial conference to achieve unity in the fragmented province the ANC should do that.

"Unity is the pillar of strength. If it means those who are dissatisfied with the 2015 outcome want the conference to be rerun let's do that for the sake of unity‚" he said.

Zikalala also called for the burning of t-shirts bearing and emblazoned with president candidates' faces.

"We must ensure that these t-shirts are never worn in ANC functions and gatherings. Also songs that praise certain people must be done away with. It must stop‚" he said.