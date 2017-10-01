Cricket

Proteas to assess conditions in before deciding on a target to set Bangladesh

01 October 2017 - 10:35 By Mahlatse Mphahlele at Senwes Park
Temba Bavuma of South Africa, Keshav Maharaj of South Africa and Andile Phehlukwayo of South Africa during day 3 of the 1st Sunfoil Test match between South Africa and Bangladesh at Senwes Park on September 30, 2017 in Potchefstroom, South Africa.
Temba Bavuma of South Africa, Keshav Maharaj of South Africa and Andile Phehlukwayo of South Africa during day 3 of the 1st Sunfoil Test match between South Africa and Bangladesh at Senwes Park on September 30, 2017 in Potchefstroom, South Africa.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Following overnight showers and the possibility of more rain on Sunday‚ the Proteas will assess the conditions before deciding on a target to set Bangladesh on day four of the first Test in Potchefstroom.

Bad light stopped play on Saturday with South Africa on 54/2 after 15 overs and a lead of 230 runs and they will continue to bat with Hashim Amla on 17 and Temba Bavuma on 3.

Proteas left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj said a number of factors will be taken into consideration when coach Faf du Plessis and the management decide on a way forward on Sunday morning.

“The pitch hasn’t deteriorated as much as most people expected it to‚” Maharaj said.

“We will have to see how things pan out‚ see if there was overnight rain and how it will affect the pitch.

"The bad light interfering (on Saturday) and taking out an hour from the day’s play has taken some time out of the game.

"We will have to assess in the morning and take it from there.

"The batsmen will give us the best feedback on the conditions‚ if it is getting worse or getting better to bat on.”

Maharaj was South Africa’s best bowler despite an aggressive approach from the Bangladesh batsmen in the first session of day three and he finished the first innings with figures of 3/92.

“We know that Bangladesh are quite an attacking side.

"At times‚ yes we were surprised by some of the shots they played but we know that they like to take the game away from the opposition.

"Although they had a high run-rate‚ at the time we did feel there were opportunities that came up.

"We had structured conversations in terms of bringing the run-rate down which would then hopefully bring some wickets here and there.”

 - TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

T20GL TV deal secured

But it required the mending of fences with broadcasters after CEO's departure
Sport
11 hours ago

Ambition, rocket-fuelled by his ego, sent Lorgat packing

The devil we know has left the building. What of the devil we don't know, the one who will take his place?
Sport
11 hours ago

SA remain in command against Bangladesh

South Africa reached stumps on day three of the first Test against Bangladesh  on 54/2 and leading the visitors with a considerable second innings ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Previously excluded Appiah part of Cricket SA meeting with SuperSport

Naasei Appiah‚ whose exclusion from negotiations to establish the T20 Global T20 (T20GL) has caused questions to be asked about the propriety of ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Most read

  1. Bafana turn to sports psychologist ahead of must-win Burkina Faso clash Soccer
  2. Australia coach Cheika tries to deflect attention from Folau on to Etzebeth Rugby
  3. Proteas to assess conditions in before deciding on a target to set Bangladesh Cricket
  4. Gabuza's double rescues Pirates Soccer
  5. Doctor Khumalo-inspired Baroka turn the screws on ailing Kaizer Chiefs Soccer

Latest Videos

Steve Tandy on Scott Baldwin bitten by a Lion
BLF, ANCYL and MK Inkululeko Foundation take on Rupert in Stellenbosch

Related articles

  1. T20GL TV deal secured Sport
  2. Ambition, rocket-fuelled by his ego, sent Lorgat packing Sport
  3. SA remain in command against Bangladesh Cricket
  4. Previously excluded Appiah part of Cricket SA meeting with SuperSport Cricket
  5. SA deliver productive second session against Bangladesh in Potch Cricket
  6. Phehlukwayo claims his first Test wicket by removing the dangerous Igbal in ... Cricket
  7. Going out on 199 is part of the game‚ says SA batsman Elgar Cricket
  8. SA in control with considerable lead on the second day in Potchefstroom Cricket
  9. Was Haroon Lorgat the victim of CSA power struggle? Cricket
  10. Elgar misses out on 200 but SA in firm control in Potchefstroom Cricket
X