Following overnight showers and the possibility of more rain on Sunday‚ the Proteas will assess the conditions before deciding on a target to set Bangladesh on day four of the first Test in Potchefstroom.

Bad light stopped play on Saturday with South Africa on 54/2 after 15 overs and a lead of 230 runs and they will continue to bat with Hashim Amla on 17 and Temba Bavuma on 3.

Proteas left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj said a number of factors will be taken into consideration when coach Faf du Plessis and the management decide on a way forward on Sunday morning.

“The pitch hasn’t deteriorated as much as most people expected it to‚” Maharaj said.

“We will have to see how things pan out‚ see if there was overnight rain and how it will affect the pitch.

"The bad light interfering (on Saturday) and taking out an hour from the day’s play has taken some time out of the game.

"We will have to assess in the morning and take it from there.

"The batsmen will give us the best feedback on the conditions‚ if it is getting worse or getting better to bat on.”

Maharaj was South Africa’s best bowler despite an aggressive approach from the Bangladesh batsmen in the first session of day three and he finished the first innings with figures of 3/92.

“We know that Bangladesh are quite an attacking side.

"At times‚ yes we were surprised by some of the shots they played but we know that they like to take the game away from the opposition.

"Although they had a high run-rate‚ at the time we did feel there were opportunities that came up.

"We had structured conversations in terms of bringing the run-rate down which would then hopefully bring some wickets here and there.”

- TimesLIVE