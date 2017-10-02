Soccer

Bafana coach Baxter pulling his hair in frustration as injuries mount

02 October 2017 - 14:01 By Mninawa Ntloko
Bafana Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter speaks during the South African senior men's national soccer team press conference at Southern Sun Montecasino on October 02, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Bafana Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter speaks during the South African senior men's national soccer team press conference at Southern Sun Montecasino on October 02, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

As if worrying about finding a way to beat Burkina Faso in Saturday’s must-win 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier was not enough‚ Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter also has to deal with a myriad of injury concerns that are giving the Briton plenty to think about ahead of the crunch encounter.

A knee injury will keep captain Thulani Hlatshwayo out of the game and a last-minute SOS has been sent to Cape Town City’s Robyn Johannes.

Mamelodi Sundowns centre-back Motjeka Madisha is another late addition to the squad and he will replace Kaizer Chiefs defender Eric Mathoho‚ who have been handed a two-match suspension and R70,000 fine by Fifa.

‘‘Tower (Mathoho) as we know received an extra game ban and so he is unavailable‚” Baxter said.

‘‘The captain Tyson (Hlatshwayo) has also been withdrawn and Wits have confirmed that he won’t be available.

‘‘The replacements for them will be Madisha and Robyn Johannes.

"There’s many opinions about who we can call-up and what not.

‘‘But these call-ups are also based on the fact that our friendly game has been cancelled.

‘‘So there will be an internal 11 v 11 after we have done our recuperations after the Burkina Faso game.”

Baxter said striker Bradley Grobler and Andile Jali are also injury concerns ahead of the qualifier.

‘‘Bradley Grobler has a groin issue that we think is manageable‚ and therefore he will do normal training.

‘‘Andile Jali is a bit more of an issue because he has dislocated his shoulder.

"We do not know how severely but we will do an MRI scan on it.

‘‘He continued and played the full game (for his Belgian club KV Oostende at the weekend) but this is the third time it’s happened.

‘‘(KV Oostende) have asked us if we can do an MRI to estimate the severity of the damage this time.”

 — TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Itumeleng Khune to captain Bafana Bafana against Burkina Faso if he is fit

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter is hopeful that Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune will shrug off a shoulder injury and recover in time to ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Nothing but winning will convince our fans‚ says embattled Chiefs coach Komphela

Embattled Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela has acknowledged his team's performances thus far have not been good enough after their latest ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Guardiola says Barcelona should have called off match over vote violence

Former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola expressed dismay on Monday at the violence that marred Catalonia's independence vote, which he said should have ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Sundowns walk away with several accolades at Gauteng Sports Awards

Just hours after helping Mamelodi Sundowns to a win over Platinum Stars in Rustenburg on Sunday afternoon‚ Hlompho Kekana led the club to more ...
Sport
10 hours ago

Baxter gets sports shrink for Bafana

Bafana Bafana will have a sports psychologist in camp for their must-win World Cup qualifier against Burkina Faso at FNB Stadium on October 7, SA ...
Sport
10 hours ago

Most read

  1. Van Niekerk‚ Manyonga‚ Semenya nominated for the IAAF’s World Athlete of the ... Sport
  2. Bafana Bafana party animals in for a surprise when they arrive in camp Soccer
  3. Nothing but winning will convince our fans‚ says embattled Chiefs coach Komphela Soccer
  4. There are bigger things in life than rugby‚ says All Black coach Hansen Rugby
  5. Why McCarthy wishes MTN8 final was this weekend rather than October 14 Soccer

Latest Videos

'They just keep firing and firing' - video captures Las Vegas shooting
Two dead and 24 wounded by gunfire in Las Vegas

Related articles

  1. Nothing but winning will convince our fans‚ says embattled Chiefs coach Komphela Soccer
  2. Guardiola says Barcelona should have called off match over vote violence Soccer
  3. Sundowns walk away with several accolades at Gauteng Sports Awards Soccer
  4. Baxter gets sports shrink for Bafana Soccer
  5. Struggling champions Wits condemned to yet another defeat Soccer
  6. Mnyamane late goal gives United hope against CAF opponents Club Africain Soccer
  7. Billiat scores a beauty as Sundowns edge out Platinum Stars Soccer
  8. Barcelona-Las Palmas to be played behind closed doors after clashes Soccer
  9. Monreal and Iwobi lead Arsenal stroll past Brighton Soccer
  10. Bafana turn to sports psychologist ahead of must-win Burkina Faso clash Soccer
X