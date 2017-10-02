The outcome of the ANC’s Eastern Cape provincial conference has been billed as a big victory for Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidential campaign.

There is no doubt that the election of Oscar Mabuyane as the provincial chairperson gives impetus to Ramaphosa’s campaign to become ANC president. But the developments in East London over the weekend reveal that the fracturing of the ANC is not a phenomenon restricted to President Jacob Zuma’s leadership.

They show that if Ramaphosa is elected as the new ANC leader in December‚ it will by no means be the magic-fix to the organisation’s internal warfare and commotion.

There were complexities in the Eastern Cape factional battle‚ which manifested in violence and an urgent court application‚ that could have been resolved beforehand.

This was not a straight cut factional divide between people loyal to Ramaphosa and Zuma.

In fact‚ Zuma and his preferred successor Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma do not enjoy as much support in the Eastern Cape as they think they do.