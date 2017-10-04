Political analysts have poured cold water to a claim by Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane that it was a foregone conclusion who the next president of the ANC will be.

“We already know who will be president … It’s a done deal. We are not stressing. The policies won’t change. In January there will new leadership and policies will remain the same‚” said Zwane‚ widely seen as a staunch supporter of current party president Jacob Zuma.

Zwane‚ who made the remarks at the Joburg Indaba gala dinner on Tuesday night‚ said the matter had already been decided at branch level around the country and the result was already known within the party.