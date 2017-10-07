DA leader Mmusi Maimane slammed party members who use race to mobilise support.

Addressing the Western Cape elective congress in Cape Town on Saturday‚ Maimane said the DA was a party for all South Africans.

“As this party grows‚ our values are going to be important ...[we must] protect them‚” he said.

When an organisation lost sight of its goals‚ values and mission‚ contests at elective conferences become only about access to resources‚ said Maimane.

“We are not a party that mobilises and consolidates around race‚” he said‚ to loud cheers from delegates.

“If you are running for a position of leadership and your message ... is that you represent a particular race or a particular group‚ let me tell you‚ you are in the wrong party.”