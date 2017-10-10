The African National Congress has deleted moral conscience from its soul and replaced it with patronage politics and corruption‚ its former MP Makhosi Khoza said on Tuesday.

Addressing the Helen Joseph Memorial Lecture at the University of Johannesburg‚ Khoza sausage disintegration of the ANC was bound to happen.

"Moral and ethical objectivity‚ rationality and reasonability cannot exist in the world of corruption‚" Khoza said.

She said the organisation Joseph associated with now told its MPs to vote according to their political consciousness.

"The only organisation she once believed in now puts the life of an individual above that of a collective‚ the people. The organisation persecuted the truth in the name of organisational discipline‚" she said.

Khoza said President Jacob Zuma and most of the ANC's national executive committee members might have political consciousness.

"I don't think they have moral conscience. President (Nelson) Mandela possessed both in abundance‚" she said.

Khoza said during the vote of no confidence in the president in August‚ ANC MPs were told to divorce themselves from moral conscience.

"These orders did not just come from President Zuma‚ but from the ANC collective leadership."

She said just as auditing firm KPMG was suffering consequences for its immoral and unethical conduct‚ the ANC must face consequences for its actions.

Khoza said just over 20 years into democracy‚ human life has become cheap and political leaders did not take responsibility.

Khoza said young South Africans must know that the future of the country is solely in their hands when voters get a chance to cast their ballots in the 2019 election.