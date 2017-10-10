Parliament has resolved to conduct an inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office‚ making her the first occupier of that office to be subjected to such a probe.

The decision to institute removal proceedings against Mkhwebane was taken by the portfolio committee on justice on Tuesday after MPs voted on the matter.

The removal proceedings against Mkhwebane stem from a request sent to National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete by the DA last month‚ asking for parliament to probe the Public Protector's suitability for the job‚ which Mbete referred to the justice committee for processing.

Although Mkhwebane is appointed by President Jacob Zuma on the recommendation of the National Assembly‚ it is the justice committee that holds her accountable on her performance.

Mkhwebane‚ who assumed her position in October last year‚ has been making controversial decisions and proposals since she took over from the well-respected Thuli Madonsela.