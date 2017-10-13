The Pretoria high court was correct in its finding last year that the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) decision to drop charges against President Jacob Zuma was irrational‚ the Supreme Court Appeal (SCA) ruled on Friday.

The SCA dismissed an appeal by Zuma and the NPA to have the 2016 high court’s decision set aside.

In 2009‚ the former acting national director of public prosecutions‚ Mokotedi Mpshe‚ took a decision to drop 783 counts of fraud‚ corruption and racketeering against Zuma.

In reaching his decision‚ Mpshe had relied on intercepted conversations between his predecessor‚ Bulelani Ngcuka‚ and Leonard McCarthy‚ head of the now defunct Scorpions.