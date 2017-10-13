Zuma says SCA ruling was 'disappointing'

President Jacob Zuma said on Friday he was disappointed by a ruling of the Supreme Court of Appeal, which has rejected his latest bid to fight off a corruption case.

"The decision of the Supreme Court of Appeal today, whilst disappointing, was much anticipated," the presidency said in a statement.

The Supreme Court of Appeal on Friday dismissed a bid by Zuma to appeal a previous ruling that he could face 783 charges of corruption, fraud and racketeering.

Zuma and the National Prosecuting Authority had asked the court to set aside a Pretoria High Court judgment that the charges could be reinstated.

Zuma last month asked the Supreme Court of Appeal for the opportunity to make submissions to NPA boss Shaun Abrahams, who has been criticised for shielding the president from prosecution.