SCA dismisses Zuma appeal on corruption charges

13 October 2017 - 10:00 By Timeslive
President Jacob Zuma. File photo.
Image: ADRIAN DE KOCK

The Supreme Court of Appeal on Friday dismissed a bid by President Jacob Zuma to appeal a previous ruling that he could face 783 corruption-related charges.

Zuma and the National Prosecuting Authority had asked the court to overturn a Pretoria High Court judgment that the charges could be reinstated.

However‚ during arguments at the Supreme Court of Appeal last month Zuma conceded that the decision to withdraw the charges was irrational‚ as the High Court had ruled.

Zuma wanted the opportunity to make fresh representations before the NPA decided to recharge him. That would leave the decision in the hands of NPA boss Shaun Abrahams‚ who is seen as a Zuma ally.

