Unionists are stepping up the fight against state capture with a demand to sit on the board of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) — where public sector workers’ pension funds are held — and a criminal charge laid against Trillian and Eskom.

SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi is taking on Eskom‚ Trillian and McKinsey‚ while the Federation of the SA Trade Unions (Fedusa) on Wednesday weighed in on the upheaval at the PIC.

Further charges of fraud‚ theft‚ corruption and money-laundering were laid against Eskom and Trillian by Vavi‚ while Fedusa wrote to Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba‚ demanding representation by workers on the board of the PIC.

This follows a mass march by Cosatu‚ the country’s largest union federation‚ against state capture last week.

Saftu and Fedusa are the country’s second and third-largest federations.

This comes as government continues to dither over dealing with mounting evidence of state capture.