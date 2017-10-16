Respect our laws like we respect yours‚ MEC tells foreign nationals

Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane says that foreign nationals must respect the laws of the country just as South Africans respect the laws of other countries.

The MEC spoke on Monday while marching against crime in Vanderbijlpark after a video depicting Nigerian nationals attacking police officers in the area went viral a week ago.

"It's not just drugs but also prostitution that's happening in that area. We can't allow people to sell drugs and it doesn't matter if they are South African or not‚ if you get involved in that activity you will meet the anger of people of this country‚" Nkosi-Malobane said.

"Three people who were involved in beating up the police were arrested. Also‚ preliminary results of the autopsy indicate that the man who died was overdosed with drugs. Anyone who claims to have different information must come upfront‚" said Nkosi-Malobane.