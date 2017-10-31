Police minister Fikile Mbalula has hit out at “hood rat racists” who he says “hijacked a serious civil topic for a political agenda” during this week’s Black Monday protests.

Speaking in Parliament during a debate on crime‚ Mbalula said that “all murders matter” and condemned the “lawlessness and racist insurgency” at the protests.

Mbalula highlighted that over 19‚000 people had been murdered in the last year‚ many in crime hotspots like Khayelitsha‚ Nyanga and Ravensmead. In all of those areas‚ he said‚ poverty played a role in crime levels.

Just 74 of the 19‚015 murders had been committed on farms and “some of which were committed by those black shirts”‚ he said.