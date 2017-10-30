Zuma denies failing to submit tax returns

President Jacob Zuma on Sunday denied allegations in journalist Jacques Pauw's new book that he failed to submit his tax returns for a number of years.

In the book The President's Keepers Pauw claimed Zuma failed to submit tax returns for his first four years in office.

Pauw also claimed that for a few months into his presidency Zuma was paid R1-million a month by a security company. Zuma has not denied this allegation.

Pauw wrote that Zuma owed millions of rands in tax on fringe benefits because of upgrades at his Nkandla homestead.

He also claimed that a self-confessed smuggler, Adriano Mazzotti, was a contributor to ANC presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's campaign.