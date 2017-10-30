Zuma denies failing to submit tax returns
New book's startling claims ANC stands by its man
President Jacob Zuma on Sunday denied allegations in journalist Jacques Pauw's new book that he failed to submit his tax returns for a number of years.
In the book The President's Keepers Pauw claimed Zuma failed to submit tax returns for his first four years in office.
Pauw also claimed that for a few months into his presidency Zuma was paid R1-million a month by a security company. Zuma has not denied this allegation.
Pauw wrote that Zuma owed millions of rands in tax on fringe benefits because of upgrades at his Nkandla homestead.
He also claimed that a self-confessed smuggler, Adriano Mazzotti, was a contributor to ANC presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's campaign.
The constitution states that the National Assembly may remove the president on the grounds of a serious violation of the constitution or the law, or serious misconduct.
"The Presidency rejects the allegations contained in media reports today.claiming wrongdoing by President Jacob Zuma in relation to some undeclared funds," Presidency spokesman Bongani Ngqulunga said.
He said Zuma had declared to the relevant authorities all income received.
"Allegations contained in the reports are misleading and are clearly part of the ongoing smear campaigns. The tax matters of the president are in order," Ngqulunga said.
Although Dlamini-Zuma did not directly respond to these allegations, the ANC Women's League said she had no clandestine or dodgy relations with anybody throughout her political career.
"Dlamini-Zuma has nothing to hide," the league said.
The Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans' Association described the report in the Sunday Times as fake news.
The DA said the ANC has a history of associating with questionable businesspeople who fund Zuma's lifestyle and the ANC.
"Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is showing that if she were to be elected to lead the ANC, she would continue where Zuma left off, by engaging in corrupt acts and extending patronage to dodgy individuals," DA spokesman Phumzile van Damme said.
United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa said it was a pity that whenever Zuma was fingered in allegations of wrongdoing, the ANC would instead "lionise him" as a hero.
"This is bad for the rule of law in South Africa. Every week the president is embroiled in scandal after scandal. If the allegations are true, the ANC must deal with their man," Holomisa said.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE