Contracts worth R165-million were awarded to suppliers in which government employees‚ including political office bearers‚ had an interest.

Parliament is listed as one of the bodies in which awards were made to suppliers where political office bearers had an interest in that supplier.

Awards to the value of R604-million were made to companies owned by close family members of government employees.

This is among the findings made by the Auditor-General’s Consolidated General Report on National and Provincial Audit Outcomes for 2016-2017‚ released on Wednesday.

The Auditor-General had been auditing and reporting on weakness in supply chain management for a number of years.

At five audited government institutions‚ awards were made to suppliers in which political office bearers had an interest.