'The President's Keepers': SARS to consider laying charges over exposé

The SA Revenue Service is threatening criminal charges against author Jacques Pauw and the Sunday Times after sensational allegations about President Jacob Zuma's income and tax affairs in a new book.

The threats came on Thursday as Zuma denied in parliament receiving payments from private individuals and companies.

SARS said it viewed the publication of confidential taxpayer information as unlawful.

"Thus SARS is seeking legal advice on what steps to take, including but not limited to criminal and civil investigation against Mr Pauw and the Sunday Times into the circumstances pertaining to the unlawful disclosure of confidential taxpayer information," it said.

Pauw, an award-winning investigative journalist, alleges in his explosive new book, The President's Keepers, that Zuma was on the payroll of a security company owned by one of his benefactors, pocketing R1-million a month for some time after becoming president.

He also writes that Zuma failed to submit tax returns for years after he became president, despite SARS trying to get him to do so.

On Thursday, DA leader Mmusi Maimane, waving a copy of the book, asked Zuma in parliament to respond to the allegations.