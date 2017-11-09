Politics

Start probe with Moyane, says Outa

09 November 2017 - 07:02 By By STAFF REPORTER and Staff reporter
South African Revenue Services (SARS) commissioner Tom Moyane. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images / Rapport / Deon Raath

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba's urgent push for an inquiry into tax administration and governance at the SA Revenue Service (SARS) should start with disciplinary action against commissioner Tom Moyane.

That is the view of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), which on Wednesday alleged that Moyane was "central to the breakdown in performance at SARS".

The civil action organisation urged Gigaba to urgently inquire into the tax affairs of his boss, President Jacob Zuma.

Gigaba said on Tuesday that Zuma had agreed to establish a judicial inquiry, citing among other reasons "weakening tax morality and challenges facing tax administration".

"In our opinion, Tom Moyane is central to the breakdown in performance at SARS," said Wayne Duvenage, Outa's CEO.

