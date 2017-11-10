Radical economic transformation is government policy which arises from the ANC‚ not from outside the country as many rumour -mongers claim‚ President Jacob Zuma said on Thursday.

Delivering his annual address in the National Council of Provinces‚ Zuma said: “We have been accused of all sorts of things by people who refuse to face the reality that radical economic transformation is critical so that we can achieve inclusive growth.”

Talk of radical economic transformation has dominated public discourse in recent months and some analysts charge that the term actually means "radical economic looting" of state resources‚ as has been the case in most parastatals‚ to the benefit of Zuma and his close associates such as the Guptas.

While Zuma was delivering his speech in the NCOP‚ one DA MP in the chamber was holding up and reading‚ The President's Keepers‚ the explosive new book by journalist and author Jacques Pauw.