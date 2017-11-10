Radical economic transformation policy stems from ANC - says Zuma
Radical economic transformation is government policy which arises from the ANC‚ not from outside the country as many rumour -mongers claim‚ President Jacob Zuma said on Thursday.
Delivering his annual address in the National Council of Provinces‚ Zuma said: “We have been accused of all sorts of things by people who refuse to face the reality that radical economic transformation is critical so that we can achieve inclusive growth.”
Talk of radical economic transformation has dominated public discourse in recent months and some analysts charge that the term actually means "radical economic looting" of state resources‚ as has been the case in most parastatals‚ to the benefit of Zuma and his close associates such as the Guptas.
While Zuma was delivering his speech in the NCOP‚ one DA MP in the chamber was holding up and reading‚ The President's Keepers‚ the explosive new book by journalist and author Jacques Pauw.
Pauw's book exposes the extent of corruption in Zuma’s administration‚ his failure to submit his tax returns‚ and how he was on the payroll of a security company owned by one of his benefactors‚ pocketing R1m a month for some time after becoming president. The State Security Agency has been attempting to gag the book‚ but Pauw and his publisher have vowed to continue distributing the book.
In his speech Zuma said that in any country‚ the majority of the population must play a key role in the economy.
“In South Africa this has not happened due to the legacy of apartheid that many still choose to deny…Let me emphasise that radical economic transformation is government policy and arises from the African National Congress‚ and not from outside the country as many rumour-mongers claim.”
It was delegates at the ANC conference in Mangaung in 2012 who felt it necessary that the economic transformation take centre stage as the next phase of liberation‚ said Zuma.
“When I was inaugurated as President of the Republic for the second time on 24 May 2014‚ I began to give effect to the resolution in my inauguration address. I outlined that the focus of the fifth democratic administration for the years 2014-2019 would be to implement radical socio-economic policies. We are already busy with the implementation of many aspects of the policy through our Nine Point Plan.”
Zuma also said government was hopeful of improving the performance of state-owned entities‚ so that they start becoming sustainable and not rely on government bailouts.
“Progress is being made in this regard. We have a new board at the South African Airways and the SABC and a new board will be appointed for Eskom soon. Government will continue to support the new boards as they move towards sustainability.”
The Presidential Fiscal Committee established in October was working with the Ministry of Finance to help prepare for the 2018 budget and in particular‚ “to help us find ways of meeting our fiscal targets in a difficult economic climate‚ with high debt levels and lower revenue‚” said Zuma.
“We also urge unity among key stakeholders during this difficult time. We have a responsibility to promote our country externally‚ and to solve whatever problems we have internally in a patriotic and responsible manner.
Attacking South Africa and badmouthing the country when she is most vulnerable is irresponsible‚ especially if done by South Africans themselves‚” the president said.
DA MP Leon Magwebu said Zuma had plunged the country into chaos and into a recession.
"Mr Zuma you have plunged our country into recession. Mr President‚ you are going to jail… A criminal cannot be a president….An insolvent can't be a president.”
IFP MP Mntomuhle Khawula said under Zuma’s watch the country had been characterised by unending scandals.
“His address was a sombre occasion…Unemployment is growing and the inequality gap widening. The country’s debt has increased significantly‚ corruption has reached uncontrollable proportions‚ and irregular expenditure has reached alarming levels. Under Zuma all hopes for a prosperous future have been shattered‚” said Khawula.
- BusinessLIVE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE