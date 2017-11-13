The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) will seek legal advice on the sentencing of convicted former deputy minister of higher education Mduduzi Manana.

This follows the judgment handed down on Monday by Magistrate Ramsamy Reddy‚ who sentenced Manana to a fine of R100‚000‚ or 12 months in prison.

He was also ordered to pay compensation to his three victims‚ and to perform 500 hours of community service. He must report at 8am for his rehabilitation programme‚ which commences on Tuesday.

"We are exploring opportunities with a legal team... to review this sentence‚ because we believe that it's a crime against women. This sentence needs to be reviewed‚ and the message of jubilation which Mduduzi Manana continues to send out to society must be stopped by the ANC‚ if they have any morality left‚" said EFF acting Gauteng chairperson Mandisa Mashego.

Mashego added that the ANC should condemn the behaviour of their supporters‚ rather than continue to protect convicted members of their party whenever they face charges.

The secretary-general of Not In My Name‚ Themba Masango‚ echoed Mashego's sentiments‚ and said it was very disappointing to hear the magistrate hand down what he calls a “light” sentence for Manana.