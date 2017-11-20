Politics

'Wrap it up or no vote for president': Mantashe tells ANC branches

20 November 2017 - 06:36 By Nico Gous
Secretary General of the ANC Gwede Mantashe next to ANC National Spokesperson Zizi Kodwa. File photo.
Image: Masi Losi

ANC branches that had not wrapped up nominating their voting delegates for next month's national elective conference by Sunday would not be allowed to vote for the next ANC president, secretary-general Gwede Mantashe said.

The deadline for nominations was Wednesday, but ANC spokesman Zizi Kodwa said branches were given until this past weekend to finish their branch general meetings.

Mantashe said he would be in a better position to give feedback on Monday since branch general meetings had until midnight on Sunday to meet the deadline.

Once the branch general meetings are concluded, the provinces and leagues will finalise their nominations for ANC president.

At least 90% of the delegates at the conference will be represented by the party's branches.

The rest will be allocated by the national executive committee to members of the party's provincial executive committees, veterans' league, youth league and the women's league.

Mantashe said on Tuesday the NEC agreed that 5,240 delegates would vote for the next ANC president in December.

The party initially said there would be 4,731 delegates, but this figure did not include current NEC leaders, the veterans', youth and women's leagues, and an allocation for provincial leaders.

