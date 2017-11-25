Politics

Recommendations of fees commission ‘grossly inadequate’: Mkhize

25 November 2017 - 14:58 By Olebogeng Molatlhwa
Zweli Mkhize. File photo
Zweli Mkhize. File photo
Image: Supplied

ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize has dismissed the recommendations of the fees commission as “grossly inadequate”.

Mkhize‚ addressing a Young Communist League (YCL) summit on the decommodification of higher education in Johannesburg on Saturday‚ said the recommendations of the Heher Commission report would further burden poor students.

But he welcomed positive aspects of the report‚ especially the scrapping of university registration fees and free access to Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges.

“We have seen lately the release of the [findings of the] Heher Commission. We all had high expectations of the commission but I must say that looking at the recommendations‚ it does appear to be grossly inadequate. In this case‚ there are a few aspects that I can say we welcome; the free access to TVET education. I think it is a step in the right direction and the issue of scrapping registration fees at universities‚” said Mkhize.

“The real challenge is that aspect of Income Contingency Loans. I think that the major challenge for all of us on this one is how that continues to create a disproportionate burden to poor students‚ where in principle they will struggle long after their peers might become self-sufficient and prosperous. So‚ we have a continuation of inequality even though you thought that the process of going through university with this payment system.”

Mkhize told the summit that the outcomes of the fees commission did not appear to have taken consideration of South Africa’s weak economy and financial burden on black graduate post-tertiary education.

“This issue is exactly what the concern has been among the students‚ particularly with an ailing economy like this one and the Black Tax that we talk about - the fact that many students don’t only have to deal with the loan but have to deal with the extended families and also with getting into the struggling of trying to create a sustainable livelihood themselves.

“Living in a complex society like ours‚ I think this does pose a challenge. I think [with these recommendations] something still needs to be done because‚ I don’t think as it stands‚ it offers the kinds of solutions students want‚” said Mkhize.

Student groups have widely criticised the Heher Commission’s final work for not pronouncing on the roll-out of free education.

The commission instead found that the state possessed little financial capacity to roll-out free higher education. It recommended instead that: - TVET education should be free for all - An amount of R50-billion be transferred from the surplus of the UIF towards developing the infrastructure of TVET colleges - Banks issue state-guaranteed loans for students and - Students with the means should pay while those granted loans re-pay when they reach a specific income level.

Mkhize also touched on events in Zimbabwe‚ saying there were lessons to be learned from the ousting of former president Robert Mugabe‚ by the army‚ after 37 years in power.

Mkhize suggested it was a blessing that South African presidents were limited to two terms.

READ MORE

Parents who don't pay burden 96.5% of WCape schools

There are over 80‚000 pupils in the Western Cape whose parents are defaulting on payments - requiring government compensation to a whopping 96.5% of ...
News
2 days ago

Mcebo Dlamini looks forward to festive season with AmaMpondo royals

#FeesMustFall campaign leader Mcebo Dlamini will spend the December holidays with the AmaMpondo king in the Eastern Cape. He revealed this to ...
News
3 days ago

Zuma says he won't pay his own legal fees

President Jacob Zuma says he is not going to pay legal fees associated with the DA's corruption charges against him from his own pocket.
Politics
8 days ago

Most read

  1. Recommendations of fees commission ‘grossly inadequate’: Mkhize Politics
  2. Shabangu calls on communities to fight violence against women‚ children Politics
  3. ANC winner will 'sign deal with devil' Politics
  4. Zuma no-show at launch of 16 days of activism against violence campaign Politics
  5. Showmax launches new PlayStation 4 app TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Emmerson Mnangagwa sworn in as Zimbabwe's president in Harare
Shoving for savings: Black Friday madness hits SA
X