The ANC in Eastern Cape has accused the MEC for social development‚ Nancy Sihlwayi‚ of sabotaging the national launch of the 16 Day of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign.

The accusation was made after the event‚ scheduled inPort Elizabeth with President Jacob Zuma booked as the main speaker‚ turned into a flop that Zuma did not attend.

ANC EC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi has since lambasted Sihlwayi‚ calling her "arrogant‚ stubborn and reckless"‚ after she allegedly moved the event from Alfred Nzo‚ where it was initially scheduled to take place‚ to Nelson Mandela Bay.

"The event was deliberately sabotaged by the MEC for social development... who out of stubbornness and recklessness decided against both advice and decisions of authoritative bodies to move the pre-planned event from Alfred Nzo to Nelson Mandela Metro... to satisfy her thirst to serve the factional political attitude‚" said Ngcukayitobi.

"We know as a matter of fact that no president would in any straight mind have embraced an event which was as disorganised as the one hosted on Saturday‚ whose principal aim was to distribute ANC factional t-shirts.

"The posture and high level of arrogance paraded by MEC [Sihlwayi] cannot be tolerated anymore‚" warned Ngcukayitobi.

He called the failed campaign launch tantamount to abuse of state resources‚ claiming that the governing party would not be party to such.

- DispatchLIVE