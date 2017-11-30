Future government managers will now learn the ropes from Pravin Gordhan‚ the respected former minister of finance.

Gordhan has been appointed as a Visiting Professor in the Wits School of Governance‚ effective from tomorrow‚ 1 December 2017.

“He has played an integral role in South Africa’s history and we believe that his strong experience‚ sound public financial management and principled stand on good governance and transformation of the economy will add substantial value to the academic programme‚” said Professor David Everatt‚ Head of the Wits School of Governance.

“Gordhan’s strong views on corruption and financial mismanagement are well known – these are the vales that we want to impress upon our students‚ many of whom serve in the public sector.”