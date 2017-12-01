KZN ANC hangs on appeal word

The fate of the ANC's KwaZulu-Natal leadership is still not known, and has again been left in the hands of Pietermaritzburg High Court judges, who will now decide whether they must vacate office or not.

Judgment was reserved yesterday in the appeal application by the provincial ANC leadership to stop the nullification of its provincial elective conference of November 2015.

This followed a ruling in September in the same court that declared the conference null and void, a ruling the ANC appealed against.

ANC lawyer Greg Harpur argued before judges Piet Koen, Charmaine Balton and Mahendra Chetty that removing the current executive committee from office would cause irreparable damage.