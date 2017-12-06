Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has‚ through her lawyers‚ decried an attack on her integrity‚ saying such an attack was designed to pave the way for her removal from office.

Her lawyer‚ Advocate Paul Kennedy‚ implored the High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday not to be part of this ploy and to take a dim view of this approach.

He took particular issue with the SA Reserve Bank’s “most unbecoming and seriously disturbing approach”‚ saying the personal attack on Mkhwebane’s integrity was unwarranted.

Kennedy said this “unwarranted and most unfortunate‚ inappropriate attack” was not only an attack on her personally but an attack on the office that she occupies‚ saying this would have serious consequences on the public’s confidence in the office.