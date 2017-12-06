The SA Reserve Bank has gone for the jugular in its attack on Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s handling of her investigation into the ABSA/Bankorp ‘lifeboat’‚ arguing that in fact‚ she had no jurisdiction in the matter in the first place.

Advocate David Unterhalter SC‚ for the SA Reserve Bank‚ argued that the public protector did not only act partially and procedurally unfair but also that the transactions happened between 1985 and 1995‚ more than the two years prescribed by the Public Protector Act to initiate an investigation.

He said based on this two-year prescribed rule‚ the matter was outside her ambit.

Mkhwebane‚ Unterhalter argued‚ had failed to demonstrate the “special circumstances” required by the Public Protector Act for her to exercise her discretion in taking up an investigation of an incident that happened more than the two prescribed years.