Politics

DA opens perjury charge against 'delinquent' Zuma

14 December 2017 - 13:58 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
ANC President Jacob Zuma. File photo.
Image: Masi Losi/Sunday Times

The Democratic Alliance has laid a charge of perjury against President Jacob Zuma following the Pretoria High Court judgment which dismissed his review application of the state capture report.

The DA's national spokesperson‚ Refiloe Ntsekhe‚ opened the perjury charge against Zuma at the Rosebank police station in Johannesburg on Thursday following a media briefing by the party's leader‚ Mmusi Maimane.

The DA says it has opened the case against Zuma for his "sinister" attempt to mislead the courts‚ abuse the judicial process‚ and undermine the law and the constitution of the country.

"That the President continued to take legal action preventing the release of the report‚ despite knowing that it had been finalised‚ is further evidence of his perjury‚" Maimane said.

He said the judgment is a historic defeat for Zuma.

"It is the day the judiciary draws the line in the sand.

"The most significant thing is that Jacob Zuma is now liable for R6-million in legal fees."

On Wednesday‚ Judge Dunstan Mlambo found that Zuma’s review application of former public protector Thuli Madonsela's recommendations on alleged state capture was ill-advised and reckless.

He also noted that it was a delaying tactic.

Zuma brought an application to set aside the remedial action.

Madonsela released a report‚ titled State of Capture‚ in November last year concerning allegations of an improper relationship between Zuma‚ other state officials and the Gupta family.

The report recommended that‚ because Madonsela did not have enough funds to finalise the investigation‚ Zuma appoint a commission of inquiry to complete the investigation.

Maimane said instead of running the country‚ Zuma was spending time in courts.

"He is a delinquent litigant. He is a tsotsi trying to play around the court."

He said the president is not fit to lead and must be recalled.

"Whoever gets elected [as the ANC president] must request parliament to reconvene."

