Zuma's shame, Thuli's joy as judge gives president a scathing rebuke

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela burst into tears of joy as the Pretoria High Court trashed President Jacob Zuma's bid to set aside her damning State of Capture report, with the court ordering the president to personally pay the costs for his "reckless" move.

She sat in the front row of the public gallery, occasionally nodding and smiling as Judge Dunstan Mlambo demolished Zuma's every ground for the "ill-advised" review.

Madonsela said she was happy that the judiciary dismissed the review application, saying she and her team did their best.

"But we knew that judges are the ultimate guardians of the constitution and could reach a different decision and I am quite happy that they saw the matter the way we did," she said.

Madonsela said the cost order against Zuma, which could easily run into millions, would make government officials reflect and pause after a decision had been made by the public protector or the courts.