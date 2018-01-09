ANC to 'deal with' those stealing public money: Ramaphosa

“The ANC is back with a bang and we will be dealing with those stealing public money.”

These were the strong words from ANC newly elected president Cyril Ramaphosa as the governing party celebrated 106 years of existence at a cake-cutting ceremony in a packed-to-capacity East London City Hall on Monday night.

Ramaphosa preached unity in the party saying it was “not an option” as his new national executive committee (NEC) takes charge.

The revival of the ANC was in motion and he urged all members to rally behind a “top-class leadership armed with the best policies the country has ever seen”.

In this revival the ANC would “ask for love back” from supporters who had abandoned it. The new broom would sweep clean and “return the ANC to its glory days”.

The top six officials of the ANC were all in attendance and proceeded to cut the cake‚ marking the end of Monday night’s formal activities.

The main celebration is set to take place on Saturday at the Buffalo City Stadium.

- Daily Dispatch