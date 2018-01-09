Politics

ANC to 'deal with' those stealing public money: Ramaphosa

09 January 2018 - 11:06 By Zingisa Mvumvu‚ Lulamile Feni And Nathi Olifant‚ Daily Dispatch And Durban Newsroom
Members of the ANC Top 6 celebrate after cutting a cake during the ANC 106 birthday celebration held at the East London City Hall On Monday.
Members of the ANC Top 6 celebrate after cutting a cake during the ANC 106 birthday celebration held at the East London City Hall On Monday.
Image: Masi Losi

“The ANC is back with a bang and we will be dealing with those stealing public money.”

These were the strong words from ANC newly elected president Cyril Ramaphosa as the governing party celebrated 106 years of existence at a cake-cutting ceremony in a packed-to-capacity East London City Hall on Monday night.

Ramaphosa preached unity in the party saying it was “not an option” as his new national executive committee (NEC) takes charge.

The revival of the ANC was in motion and he urged all members to rally behind a “top-class leadership armed with the best policies the country has ever seen”.

In this revival the ANC would “ask for love back” from supporters who had abandoned it. The new broom would sweep clean and “return the ANC to its glory days”.

The top six officials of the ANC were all in attendance and proceeded to cut the cake‚ marking the end of Monday night’s formal activities.

The main celebration is set to take place on Saturday at the Buffalo City Stadium.

- Daily Dispatch 

The African National Congress celebrated its 106th birthday on Monday. Celebrations took place around South Africa and newly elected party leaders, including president Cyril Ramaphosa, laid wreath...

READ MORE:

ANC rivals looking almost as flustered as the ruling party

By expropriating land without compensation‚ Cyril Ramaphosa told a crowd on Sunday‚ “we can make this country the garden of Eden”.
Ideas
5 hours ago

Ramaphosa calls for ANC unity as he appears with Dlamini-Zuma in KZN

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and his former rival Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma made their first high-profile public appearance together post the ANC ...
Politics
23 hours ago

Ramaphosa charms KZN ANC members with talk of transformation

If you thought radical socio-economic transformation and expropriation of land without compensation died with Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's presidential ...
Politics
20 hours ago

Zuma won’t be president by end of 2018: Malema predicts

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says the newly elected president of the African National Congress (ANC)‚ Cyril Ramaphosa‚ does ...
Politics
7 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. ANC leadership mum over KZN PEC disbandment for now Politics
  2. Cyril Ramaphosa visits grave of Dr Walter B Rubusana Politics
  3. ANC to 'deal with' those stealing public money: Ramaphosa Politics
  4. De Lille to reveal latest forecast for 'day zero' in parched Cape Town Politics
  5. Embattled De Lille wins support from 'coloured faction' in ANC Politics

Latest Videos

Oprah’s moving speech to women dominates the 2018 Golden Globe Awards
Aftermath of Shosholoza Meyl train collision
X