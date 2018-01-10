Politics

ANC NEC meeting concludes with no fireworks

10 January 2018 - 19:54 By Zingisa Mvumvu
ANC President, Cyril Ramaphosa talks to his deputy DD Mabuza and ANC Treasure General, Paul Mashatile during a special NEC meeting held in East London ahead of the ANC 106 birthday celebrations.
Image: Masi Losi

The ANC special national executive committee (NEC) meeting‚ the first for 2018 and for the newly elected-leadership collective‚ has concluded without any fireworks.

The future of President Jacob Zuma‚ as promised by party’s secretary-general Ace Magashule before the start of the meeting in East London‚ did not feature.

The meeting only deliberated on what the January 8 statement that party president Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver to ANC supporters on Saturday at the Buffalo City Stadium should entail.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa walks outside the East London ICC to take selfies with members of the public who had been waiting to see him after the NEC meeting this afternoon

The statement is expected to be emphatic on the unity message that Ramaphosa and the Nasrec-elected NEC have been driving for - to bring together factions that had different preferences going into the conference at Nasrec last month.

Also‚ the statement is expected to give an indication of the governing party's campaign message going into next year's general elections.

