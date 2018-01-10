The ANC special national executive committee (NEC) meeting‚ the first for 2018 and for the newly elected-leadership collective‚ has concluded without any fireworks.

The future of President Jacob Zuma‚ as promised by party’s secretary-general Ace Magashule before the start of the meeting in East London‚ did not feature.

The meeting only deliberated on what the January 8 statement that party president Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver to ANC supporters on Saturday at the Buffalo City Stadium should entail.