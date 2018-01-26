WATCH | Explainer: A recap of the inquiry into state capture
26 January 2018 - 18:33
Resignations, grillings and moments of reflection: here's a recap of the parliamentary inquiry into state capture that saw former Eskom chief financial officer Anoj Singh being accused of lying.
The commission of inquiry into state capture will probe whether President Jacob Zuma, government ministers or staff from state owned entities were involved in awarding unlawful tenders to the Gupta family.
In case you need reminding, here's a recap of the parliamentary inquiry into state capture that saw former Eskom chief financial officer Anoj Singh being accused of lying.
