Politics

WATCH | Explainer: A recap of the inquiry into state capture

26 January 2018 - 18:33 By Timeslive

Resignations, grillings and moments of reflection: here's a recap of the parliamentary inquiry into state capture that saw former Eskom chief financial officer Anoj Singh being accused of lying.

The commission of inquiry into state capture will probe whether President Jacob Zuma, government ministers or staff from state owned entities were involved in awarding unlawful tenders to the Gupta family.

In case you need reminding, here's a recap of the parliamentary inquiry into state capture that saw former Eskom chief financial officer Anoj Singh being accused of lying.

READ MORE:

IN FULL | State capture inquiry to probe Guptas, Zuma and ministers

The commission of inquiry into state capture will probe whether President Jacob Zuma, government ministers or staff from state owned entities were ...
Politics
1 day ago

How Zuma was forced to cook his own goose

There has never been a better demonstration of the idiom “cook your own goose” in South African politics than President Jacob Zuma signing off on the ...
Ideas
14 hours ago

Gupta man footed Anoj Singh's Dubai hotel stay using his own credit card

The Guptas' trusted lieutenant Sanjay Grover used his personal credit card to settle a Dubai hotel bill for disgraced former Eskom and Transnet chief ...
Politics
15 hours ago

Justice department finalising state capture inquiry regulations

The Department of Justice says it is finalising the legal process for the commission of inquiry into state capture.
News
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Explainer: A recap of the inquiry into state capture Politics
  2. Magda Wierzycka asks Ramaphosa to intervene in Cape Town water crisis Politics
  3. SA serious about fighting corruption: Ramaphosa Politics
  4. Zille tries to blame it on the weatherman Politics
  5. The terms of reference for the state capture inquiry Politics

Latest Videos

Explainer: A recap of the parliamentary inquiry into state capture
‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
X