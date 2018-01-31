The DA has decided to fire Patricia de Lille as mayor of Cape Town.

The party’s provincial leader‚ Bonginkosi Madikizela‚ said on Wednesday the federal executive had given councillors permission to support an ANC motion of no confidence in De Lille.

The ANC said it would withdraw its motion during Wednesday’s council meeting‚ making it uncertain whether De Lille would lose her job immediately.

ANC caucus leader Xolani Sotashe told TimesLIVE: “We won’t help the DA remove De Lille. They must do it on their own. There are bigger problems in the DA administration than De Lille.”

But Madikizela’s statement on De Lille was unequivocal: “The federal executive has authorised the caucus to vote for a motion to remove Patricia de Lille. We reached this point due to the untenable and destructive role played by the mayor.”

Last week‚ the caucus voted by 84 to 59 in favour of a motion that the 66-year-old should be relieved of her mayoral chain. But it was not clear whether the councillors would be permitted to support a motion brought by the opposition party in the council.